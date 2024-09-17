Short Interest in Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Rises By 8.5%

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,189,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 2,016,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Jushi Trading Down 3.6 %

JUSHF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. 90,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -1.07. Jushi has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.15 million. Jushi had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 5,529.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jushi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Jushi to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

