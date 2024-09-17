Short Interest in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Increases By 19.8%

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 868,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kaltura by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 104.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 227,127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 44,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kaltura by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,584 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kaltura from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Kaltura Stock Up 0.8 %

KLTR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 117,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $189.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 155.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaltura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.