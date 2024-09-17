Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Declines By 21.5%

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAYGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Kerry Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS KRYAY traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.70. 3,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average is $88.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $105.21.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Kerry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.