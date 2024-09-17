Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Declines By 21.5%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Kerry Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS KRYAY traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.70. 3,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average is $88.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $105.21.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

