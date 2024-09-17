Short Interest in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Drops By 21.1%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 0.9 %

MakeMyTrip stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,904. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.78. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $105.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 340,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after buying an additional 86,558 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

