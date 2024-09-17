Short Interest in Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Increases By 17.2%

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NEWTZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. 555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,791. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

