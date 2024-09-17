Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Rises By 17.4%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,900 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 366,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,299.0 days.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $24.20 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Get Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. alerts:

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.