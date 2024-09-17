Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Rises By 17.4%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,900 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 366,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,299.0 days.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $24.20 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $27.24.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
