Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Declines By 17.1%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,025,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 2,443,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance
Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $8.75.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nokian Renkaat Oyj
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- How to Apply Trading Volume Analysis to Stock Trading
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Market Got It Wrong—Why Progress Software Deserves a Second Look
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- PENN Entertainment Eyes ESPN BET to Score Big in 2024 NFL Season
Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.