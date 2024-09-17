Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Declines By 17.1%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,025,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 2,443,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.