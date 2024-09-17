Short Interest in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Rises By 19.5%

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $1,133.22. 5,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,566. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,103.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,071.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $671,384,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after acquiring an additional 183,296 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4,574.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 129,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,698,000 after purchasing an additional 126,382 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.