Short Interest in Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Decreases By 20.0%

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BULD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. 386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $834,800.00, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of -1.46. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

