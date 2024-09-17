Short Interest in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Declines By 17.8%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 60,200 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Palisade Bio Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:PALI opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. Palisade Bio has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Palisade Bio will post -13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.

