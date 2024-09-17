Short Interest in Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Expands By 15.6%

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPOPM traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. 948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

