Short Interest in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Drops By 18.4%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. 1,375,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,659. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.00.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Revance Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 823,658 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 65.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 170,960 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.
