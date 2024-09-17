Short Interest in SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Drops By 20.3%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 320,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 425.8 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of SBI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

SBHGF opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.94. SBI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. SBI had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

