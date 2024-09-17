Short Interest in SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Drops By 20.3%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 320,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 425.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of SBI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBI
SBI Trading Up 10.0 %
SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. SBI had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter.
About SBI
SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.
