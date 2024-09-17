Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Drops By 17.4%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $63.31 and a twelve month high of $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

