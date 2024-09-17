Short Interest in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Grows By 15.0%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 653,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of SCS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,885. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Steelcase news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $1,012,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,234.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $1,012,866.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 551,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,861. 12.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Steelcase by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,527,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 380.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

