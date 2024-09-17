Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.