Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Down 22.0% in August

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sify Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SIFY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,154. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

