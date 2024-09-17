Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $3.40 to $28.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 5,199,423 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,774,832 shares.The stock last traded at $22.92 and had previously closed at $23.64.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $4,573,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 218,211 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 143,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.21%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

