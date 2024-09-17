Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,600 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 143,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Skillsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

SKIL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 60,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,648. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Skillsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Skillsoft by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skillsoft by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 659,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

