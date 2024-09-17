SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Stock Price Down 9.5%

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.75 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). Approximately 1,266,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 797,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.88 ($0.16).

SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market cap of £24.30 million, a PE ratio of -593.75 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.31.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.