Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Slate Retail REIT Price Performance
Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$70.90 million for the quarter.
