SmarDex (SDEX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $79.26 Million

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, SmarDex has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. SmarDex has a market capitalization of $79.26 million and approximately $507,822.45 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmarDex token can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,639,757,529 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,638,249,707.510149 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00921743 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $569,822.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

