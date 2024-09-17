Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.65. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

