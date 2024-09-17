Sofinnova Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $207.95 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

