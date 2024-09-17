Sofinnova Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 133.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $12,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,686,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after buying an additional 605,741 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $233.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.67. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $299.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146280.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total value of $1,551,490.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,626,927.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.