Sofinnova Investments Inc. Has $62.50 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,704 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises about 3.3% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $62,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $245.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Get Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.