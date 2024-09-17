Sofinnova Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,804 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 190.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Waters by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters stock opened at $328.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.45 and its 200-day moving average is $324.56.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

