Sofinnova Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. reduced its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 254,070 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics makes up about 1.1% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,915 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,966,000 after buying an additional 2,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,308,000 after buying an additional 1,413,722 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,476,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3,327.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 688,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 668,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

