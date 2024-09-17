SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Hits $0.0101

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $185,717.18 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

