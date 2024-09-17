South32 Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:S32)

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

South32 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at South32

In related news, insider Graham Kerr acquired 1,181,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.14 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,710,861.42 ($2,507,338.80). In related news, insider Sharon Warburton purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.02 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of A$75,500.00 ($51,013.51). Also, insider Graham Kerr purchased 1,181,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.14 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,710,861.42 ($2,507,338.80). Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

