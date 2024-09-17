SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,244 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.1% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.