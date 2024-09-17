SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.18

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.18 and last traded at $69.17, with a volume of 41528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

