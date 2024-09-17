SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,628,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,979,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

