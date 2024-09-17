SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Boosted by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 3.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,308,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 527,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $141.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
