Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Bank of America

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

SPHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

SPHR stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81. Sphere Entertainment has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.47. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,095,000 after purchasing an additional 299,931 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,749,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

