Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $40.50 on Friday. Steel Partners has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $533.16 million during the quarter.
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
