STF Management LP Sells 252 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

STF Management LP reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $32,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,167,312. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

