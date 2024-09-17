STF Management LP Sells 55 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

STF Management LP lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in ANSYS by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ANSYS by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after buying an additional 66,338 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in ANSYS by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $318.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.52. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

