STF Management LP Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

STF Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
CCEP opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.45. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
