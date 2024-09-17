Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cenovus Energy Call Options (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 14,351 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 142% compared to the typical volume of 5,921 call options.

CVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,462,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,026,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.05. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

