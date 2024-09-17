Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,939,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.25.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,624 shares of company stock worth $12,946,761 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

