Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $23.47 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,289 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.14% of Expedia Group worth $23,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $135.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

