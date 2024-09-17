Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.42 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,273 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after buying an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,582,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after buying an additional 3,734,595 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.7 %

PFE opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

