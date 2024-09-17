Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $60.76 Million Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,176 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $60,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,100,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 88,364 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 74,132 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,139,000 after buying an additional 50,730 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,612,000 after buying an additional 35,851 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYBT opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.51.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $36,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,680 shares in the company, valued at $320,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $36,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $137,331.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,205.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,177. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYBT. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.50 price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

