Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day moving average is $128.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $155.18.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

