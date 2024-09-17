Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,589 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 132.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 40,966 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 40,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $1,131,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,424.6% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,625,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 180,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,382,000 after purchasing an additional 81,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.02 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $401.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.98 and its 200 day moving average is $153.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

