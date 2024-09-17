Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,103 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,468,000 after purchasing an additional 360,761 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $126.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day moving average is $120.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

