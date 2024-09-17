Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 713 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $347.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.