StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:USAT opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $451.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.94.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

