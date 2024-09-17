StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

